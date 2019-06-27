Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Cat found after nearly 3 years; Kansas owner ‘in shock’

June 27, 2019 1:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GARDNER, Kan. (AP) — A cat named Meow has been reunited with her suburban Kansas City owners after she went missing nearly three years ago.

The Kansas City Star reports that Meow escaped after Taylor Jezik moved to a new apartment complex in Gardner, Kansas. Jezik searched for Meow in her old neighborhood, posted pictures on Facebook, called animal shelters and looked along roadsides for dead cats. She says her young son, Charlie, was devastated.

Then Tuesday, she received a text message saying her cat had been found. Gardner police said the cat was spotted outside after a rainstorm and taken to an animal hospital, where employees scanned Meow’s microchip.

Jezik recalled that she “instantly started crying” when an animal control officer sent her a picture of Meow. She says she’s “still in shock.”

Advertisement

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
6|26 Directed Energy Systems 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.