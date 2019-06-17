Listen Live Sports

Confederate monument vandalized with paint in Charleston

June 17, 2019 11:11 am
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Police in coastal South Carolina say two people have been arrested after what appears to be red paint was thrown on a Confederate monument.

Charleston police said the Confederate Defenders of Charleston monument downtown was vandalized Sunday afternoon with the red substance splashed on its shield, leg and base.

Police said 23-year-old Charles Chandler and 29-year-old and Kayleigh Roberts were arrested near the monument after they were identified by witnesses.

They are charged with damage to real property and remained in jail Monday morning. Jail records didn’t indicate if they had lawyers.

Police say workers have cleaned the statue, which sits by Charleston Harbor with the inscription: “To the Confederate defenders of Charleston.”

