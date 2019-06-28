Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Doctor sentenced in ‘ski rage’ attack on 12-year-old boy

June 28, 2019 8:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VERNON, N.J. (AP) — A doctor convicted of attacking a 12-year-old boy in a “ski rage” incident at a northern New Jersey resort must spend the next three Valentine’s Days in jail.

A state judge handed down the sentence Thursday to Samuel Caruthers. The judge chose Valentine’s Day because that was the day the attack occurred in 2016.

Authorities have said Caruthers punched the boy and stabbed him with a ski pole. That came after the youth fell into Caruthers and his then-10-year-old son while snowboarding on the bunny slope at the Mountain Creek resort in Vernon.

The youth suffered minor injuries in the attack. He said the collision was an accident.

Advertisement

Caruthers was convicted in April of child endangerment and other counts. But a Sussex County jury also acquitted him of aggravated assault and a weapons charge.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.