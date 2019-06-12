Listen Live Sports

Ex-Mormon bishop given 4 months in sex abuse of teenage boy

June 12, 2019 6:01 pm
 
WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — A former bishop with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been sentenced to four months in jail after being found guilty of sexual abuse of one teenage boy and lewdness with another.

The Deseret News reports that during sentencing Wednesday in the Salt Lake City suburb of West Jordan, 54-year-old Jeffrey Byron Head apologized for the pain and suffering he caused and acknowledged he had a higher obligation as a church leader.

Prosecutors say Head touched the genitals of one teenage boy in 2016 and inappropriately discussed sex with another boy in 2017.

Church officials say they removed Head from his bishop position after allegations surfaced and notified police.

Head’s brother-in-law, former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, was among several people who sent letters of support for Head.

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com

