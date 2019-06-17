Ex-teacher charged with inappropriately touching young girls

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — A former physical education teacher accused of inappropriately touching dozens of first-grade girls in incidents captured on school surveillance video has been indicted on charges of gross sexual imposition in Ohio.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell says 25-year-old John Hopkins, of Springboro, was indicted Monday on 36 counts involving 28 girls.

Authorities allege the misconduct, such as putting his hands up girls’ shirts or skirts, occurred while Hopkins was a physical education teacher at Clearcreek Elementary School in Springboro.

Fornshell says authorities identified 88 first-graders who had some physical interaction with Hopkins, and a grand jury found 36 incidents merited criminal charges.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Hopkins, who was taken into custody.

His school district put him on administrative leave March 8. He resigned days later.

