Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Family of teen who broke neck wants police body cam footage

June 19, 2019 9:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — The family of a Georgia man who broke his neck while running from police is requesting an independent investigation into officers’ actions and is seeking the officer’s body camera footage.

WSB-TV reported Tuesday that the family of 19-year-old Jaylin Hughes wants the body camera footage released to the public.

Hughes suffered multiple neck fractures and a severe spinal cord injury after falling off a fence. McDonough police say he was chased by officers responding to a call about teenagers smoking marijuana June 12. An officer deployed his stun gun and attempted to get Hughes off the fence before he fell.

Hughes is charged with obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana.

Advertisement

Officials say an investigation will focus on policies and procedures.

___

Information from: WSB-AM, http://wsbradio.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|18 Technology, Systems and Ships 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard soldiers returned home on Father's Day

Today in History

1782: Congress adopts the Great Seal of the United States

Get our daily newsletter.