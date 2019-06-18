Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

“Fatal Attraction’ killer released from New York prison

June 18, 2019 7:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A former New York schoolteacher who was convicted of killing her lover’s wife in a case dubbed the Fatal Attraction murder has been released from prison.

Carolyn Warmus was released from Bedford Hills prison on Monday after her parole was granted last month. Her release was first reported in the Daily News .

The now 55-year-old Warmus was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in 1992 for the murder of Betty Jeanne Solomon.

Prosecutors said Warmus was having an affair with the victim’s husband, Paul Solomon, when she shot Betty Jeanne Solomon to death in the victim’s home in Greenburgh, New York on Jan. 15, 1989. Warmus has always maintained her innocence.

Advertisement

The case drew comparisons to the movie “Fatal Attraction” starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe led multinational airborne exercise

Today in History

1812: War of 1812 begins

Get our daily newsletter.