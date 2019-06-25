Listen Live Sports

Florida Everglades wildfire almost doubles in size in a day

June 25, 2019 2:30 pm
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A wildfire in the Florida Everglades has almost doubled in size in the past day.

The Florida Forest Service on Tuesday tweeted that the blaze had grown to 31,500 acres (12,750 hectares) and is only about a third contained.

The wildfire is located about 8 miles (13 km) west of the city of Weston.

Florida Forest Service officials confirmed lightning started the wildfire Sunday night just north of a busy stretch of Interstate 75 known as Alligator Alley and a few miles west of a state highway.

No buildings were in immediate danger.

