Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida inmate charged with murder in 1986 Michigan slaying

June 24, 2019 4:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — A Florida prison inmate has been charged with murder in the strangling of a woman in southwestern Michigan more than three decades ago.

Prosecutors charged 49-year-old Robert James Waite last week in the killing of 59-year-old Wilda Wilkinson of Bangor during a home invasion in July 1986.

Michigan State Police tell WOOD-TV that they matched partial DNA found on Wilkinson’s clothes to Waite. Detectives say Waite confessed to killing Wilkinson when they interviewed him in April. Authorities say Waite knew specific details about the slaying.

Waite is imprisoned in Florida on unrelated kidnapping and sexual battery charges. He will be extradited to Michigan.

Advertisement

Prosecutors in March charged another man who police said confessed to killing Wilkinson, but they dismissed the charge without prejudice when investigators confirmed Waite’s DNA match.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

___

Information from: WOOD-TV, http://www.woodtv.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 AI World Government
6|25 CMS CYBERWORKS
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games

Today in History

1942: Eisenhower assumes command of US troops in Europe

Get our daily newsletter.