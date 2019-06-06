Florida man hit by stranger during argument with wife dies

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A man has died after being punched in the face by a stranger who intervened in an argument he was having with his wife at a central Florida restaurant.

Orlando television station WKMG reports the wife of Srikanth “Shrik” Srinivasan said he was declared clinically brain dead Tuesday and was taken off life support a day later.

Barbara Srinivasan says she and her husband were arguing at the restaurant Tuesday night when Benjamin Hernandez confronted him about how he was talking to her. She says Hernandez then punched Srinivasan in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the floor.

Barbara Srinivasan says she never asked Hernandez to get involved.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office booking report shows Hernandez is charged with aggravated battery. Court records have no attorney listed for him.

