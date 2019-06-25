Listen Live Sports

Florida officer fatally shoots man during domestic call

June 25, 2019 5:25 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer fatally shot a man who had stabbed the mother of his child.

The Miami Herald reports that the shooting occurred Tuesday morning in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

Officials say police responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment and found a woman bleeding from the neck.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina says the officer fired after being confronted with a weapon. He didn’t give details about the weapon. Colina says the woman is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Authorities weren’t immediately naming the officer, the dead man or their races.

State law enforcement officials will investigate the shooting.

