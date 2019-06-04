Listen Live Sports

Former head of the CDC pleads guilty to violation

June 4, 2019 7:24 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The former head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct violation related to his arrest last year for alleged sexual misconduct.

Dr. Thomas Frieden appeared Tuesday in Brooklyn Criminal Court. Frieden is also a former New York City health commissioner.

Frieden was arrested in August.

A woman he knew had accused Frieden of grabbing her buttocks on Oct. 20, 2017, in his Brooklyn home.

The violation to which he pleaded guilty is not considered a crime. He did not admit guilt in the groping allegation.

Frieden’s case will be sealed and dismissed in a year if he isn’t arrested during that time.

He and his attorney declined to comment.

Frieden was director of the CDC from 2009 to 2017.

