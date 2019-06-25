Listen Live Sports

Former hospital pharmacy director gets 4 years for fraud

June 25, 2019 8:46 am
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former pharmacy director has been sentenced to four years in prison for stealing more than $4.6 million from an Omaha hospital.

Court records say 49-year-old Lisa Kwapniowski was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha. She must serve three years of supervised release after she leaves prison and pay restitution.

Kwapniowski pleaded guilty in February to wire fraud. Prosecutors say Kwapniowski fraudulently invoiced Children’s Hospital & Medical Center more than 220 times between 2012 and 2018.

Court records say that sometime before 2010, Kwapniowski submitted fraudulent invoices from legitimate pharmaceutical suppliers and later submitted reimbursement requests using fraudulent invoices from a company she fraudulently created. Some of the invoices were for a fake drug.

