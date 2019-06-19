Former student burned in class experiment recounts horror

NEW YORK (AP) — A former high school student severely burned when a chemistry class experiment went horrifically wrong has testified at a civil trial that he remembered feeling the fire eat away at his skin.

The New York Post reports that 21-year-old Alonzo Yanes took the stand Tuesday in his family’s civil case against New York City and his former teacher regarding the January 2014 experiment at Beacon High School.

The experiment involved mineral salts being set on fire and used methanol. The lawsuit says it was performed despite warnings that it was dangerous and that the students were not adequately protected.

Yanes testified that a giant fireball erupted and he “was hopelessly burning alive.”

A lawyer for the defense told jurors when the trial began that the fire was an accident.

