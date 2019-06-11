Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Girl, 11, is 2nd child fatally shot in St. Louis in 2 days

June 11, 2019 1:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl, the second child to be shot and killed in the city in two days.

Charnija Keys was shot in the head about 11:40 p.m. Monday, police said. They are calling it a “suspicious death,” and homicide detectives and child-abuse investigators are handling the case.

No arrests have been made, and no other details were immediately released.

A 3-year-old girl was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting. A second child was critically injured in that shooting. There also have been no arrests in that case.

Advertisement

In a Twitter post, Mayor Lyda Krewson called Sunday’s shooting “Outrageous, abhorrent, unthinkable. Unbearable pain for these families.”

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

St. Louis has seen 77 homicides so far this year, a slight increase from the same period in 2018. The city often has among the highest homicide rates in the U.S.

The Board of Aldermen’s budget committee recommended last week that $500,000 be set aside starting July 1 for an anti-crime effort. Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards would determine which program, but one under consideration called Cure Violence seeks to resolve conflict and change the culture of high-crime areas.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.