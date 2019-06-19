Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Gun-wielding grandmother holds suspect at gunpoint

June 19, 2019 7:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a gun-wielding grandmother confronted a wanted man in her driveway after he crashed a stolen car near her home.

WAAY-TV talked to 75-year-old Marcia Black on Tuesday, a day after deputies arrested Cameron Powers. Black says she pointed a rifle at Powers while her 15-year-old granddaughter called 911.

She says she fired a shot in the air to stop Powers when he tried to inch closer to her Limestone County home. Then, he got down on his knees until deputies arrived a short time later. She says Powers tried to run when deputies got there, but it wasn’t long before he was put in handcuffs.

Authorities charged Powers with car theft and attempting to elude. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment.

Advertisement

___

Information from: WAAY-TV, http://www.waaytv.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|18 Technology, Systems and Ships 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard soldiers returned home on Father's Day

Today in History

1782: Congress adopts the Great Seal of the United States

Get our daily newsletter.