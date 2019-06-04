Handcuffed man beaten in Minnesota jail to receive $525,000

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota county has agreed to pay $525,000 to a handcuffed black man who was shown in a video being punched and kneed by a jailer.

Ramsey County Board Chair Jim McDonough announced the settlement with Terrell Isaiah Wilson on Tuesday. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the settlement was announced after a closed-door board session.

Wilson previously had been identified by county officials as Terrell Johnson.

The April 2016 beating was captured on video by a jail supervisor. The video shows other correctional officers watching and not intervening.

The corrections officer involved, Travis VanDeWiele, who is white, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct earlier this year and has resigned.

