Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Rains bring high water rescues in Oklahoma City, Tulsa

June 6, 2019 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Storm-weary Oklahoma and Arkansas have seen another round of severe weather that has flooded roadways.

Almost 4 inches (100 millimeters) of rain per hour caused widespread street flooding in the Tulsa area on Thursday, leading to multiple stalled vehicles and high-water rescues.

The same storm system dumped to 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters) of rain in 30 minutes in Oklahoma City. Firefighters reported rescuing stranded motorists in at least a dozen different spots there.

No injuries have been reported after the Thursday afternoon storm.

Advertisement

The torrents came after the flooded Arkansas River had receded from its record high levels. Keystone Lake, upstream from Tulsa, had fallen more than 4 feet (1.22 meters) from its high levels before the rains arrived.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Most of the flooding was concentrated around midtown and northern Tulsa. Forecasters don’t expect the rain to raise water levels higher than where they crested.

This latest band of storms follows bouts of severe weather that killed at least six people in Oklahoma, including two when a tornado ripped through a mobile home park in El Reno.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.