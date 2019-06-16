Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Home invasion suspect flees hospital despite machete wound

June 16, 2019 12:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a home invasion suspect fought off by an 11-year-old with a machete has left the hospital and is on the loose.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that 19-year-old Jataveon Dashawn Hall left the hospital where he was being treated Friday for head wounds. He’s facing charges including breaking and entering and assault. He was on the loose as of late Saturday.

Authorities say he was among intruders who broke into the home Friday but was chased off when the boy drew blood with the machete.

The sheriff’s office says he came to a hospital seeking treatment but a nurse later found his hospital bed empty. Surveillance video showed him leaving.

Advertisement

UNC Health Care says the suspect was not under guard while hospitalized.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors render aid aboard the USS Bainbridge

Today in History

1898: US Navy Hospital Corps formed

Get our daily newsletter.