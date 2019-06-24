Listen Live Sports

Indiana school firing gay teacher to keep archdiocese ties

June 24, 2019 10:30 am
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A private high school is firing an educator to avoid having its ties cut with the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Star reports Cathedral High School announced Sunday it’s terminating a gay teacher to avoid a split with the archdiocese, which last week stripped Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School of its Catholic identity over its decision to employ a teacher in a same-sex marriage.

Cathedral’s decision was explained in a letter on the school’s website .

The letter says the archdiocese made it clear that keeping the teacher “would result in forfeiting our Catholic identity due to our employment of an individual living in contradiction to Catholic teaching on marriage.” Cathedral is affiliated with The Brothers of the Holy Cross, but relies more heavily on the archdiocese than Brebeuf.

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

