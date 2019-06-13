Listen Live Sports

U.S. News
 
Jury: Man held stepdaughter for 18 years, fathered 9 kids

June 13, 2019 1:52 pm
 
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a 64-year-old man accused of kidnapping his stepdaughter and holding her captive for 19 years in Mexico and elsewhere while fathering her nine children.

Court records indicate jurors found Henri Michelle Piette guilty on June 6 of kidnapping and travel with intent to engage in sexual act with a juvenile. Piette faces up to life in prison on the kidnapping conviction.

A grand jury in 2017 accused Piette of kidnapping Rosalynn Michelle McGinnis in 1997 when she was 11 years old and traveling with the intent to have sex with her. She gave birth to the first child in 2000 when she was 15.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify people who say they have been sexually abused, but McGinnis has discussed her case publicly.

U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

