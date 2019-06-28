Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Lawyer for former priest denies new sex abuse allegations

June 28, 2019 8:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer for a former Catholic priest facing sexual abuse charges as part of the Michigan attorney general’s ongoing investigation into clergy abuse is denying the new allegations.

Vincent DeLorenzo, who served several Michigan churches, was charged last month with criminal sexual conduct. He admitted when he resigned from a Flint-area parish in 2002 that he had sexually abused a child. He wasn’t charged at the time, but the Diocese of Lansing has said eight people eventually accused him of sexual abuse.

DeLorenzo’s attorney, Michael Manley, told the Lansing State Journal the former priest “publicly admitted his past wrongs and received harsh punishment within the church.”

Manley says DeLorenzo “vehemently denies” the new allegations, which involve a different child. He’s free on bond ahead of an Aug. 1 hearing.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.