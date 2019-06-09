Listen Live Sports

Lottery ticket worth $530 million sold in San Diego store

June 9, 2019
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego.

The winner of Friday’s drawing will have to decide whether to receive the estimated $530 million jackpot in 30 installments or its $345.2 million cash value.

The California State Lottery says a ticket with five winning numbers — but missing the Mega number — was sold at a gasoline station in Seal Beach and is worth $1,143,154.

The winning numbers were 17, 19, 27, 40, 68 and Mega Ball 2.

