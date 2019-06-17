Listen Live Sports

Man, 24, pleads guilty in transgender woman’s 2016 death

June 17, 2019 7:36 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities say a 24-year-old Birmingham man has pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder of victims he targeted because they were transgender.

The Birmingham News reports that Denzell Thomas, whose trial was set to begin this week, entered the pleas Monday in Circuit Judge Stephen Wallace’s courtroom and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He pleaded to the 2016 killing of Hason “Jazz” Alford and the wounding of another victim the same year.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy District Attorney Joe L. Roberts said both victims were targeted because they were “transgender and vulnerable.”

Alford, who was from North Carolina, was found fatally shot on Sept. 23, 2016, at a hotel.

