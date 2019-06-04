Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man charged after wife records fight ending with deadly fall

June 4, 2019 9:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A newlywed Illinois prison guard has been charged with assault after his wife recorded a fight that ended with her being found dead at the bottom of a parking garage near the St. Louis stadium where the Cardinals play.

Thirty-year-old Bradley Jenkins, of Taylorville, Illinois, was charged Monday with third-degree domestic assault. After his wife, 27-year-old Allissa Martin, was found dead over the weekend, police found her cellphone on the seventh floor of the garage, its camera still recording.

Charging documents say Martin, also a prison guard, can be heard on the recording yelling at Jenkins to stop punching her face. She dropped the phone and could be heard screaming as she falls.

The couple had been married less than two weeks. No attorney is listed for Jenkins in online court records.

Advertisement

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Gulf of Alaska

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.