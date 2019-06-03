Listen Live Sports

Man dies from injuries from tornado that hit Jefferson City

June 3, 2019 10:15 am
 
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man has died from injuries he sustained when a powerful tornado tore through Jefferson City, Missouri.

An obituary posted by Millard Family Chapels says 61-year-old John Howard Freeman died May 26 at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City due to injuries he sustained in the tornado that struck the Jefferson City area shortly before midnight on May 22.

Capital Region Medical Center confirmed Monday that Freeman was brought in as a patient May 23 and later died.

He would be the first reported death from the tornado that carved a 32-mile (51.5-kilometer) path through central Missouri.

The obituary says Freeman enjoyed working on cars and stereos and playing with his dog, Daisy, who also was killed as a result of the storm.

