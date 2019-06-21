Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Man held in woman’s shooting death at Chicago Walgreens

June 21, 2019 4:29 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — A man charged in the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old woman inside a Chicago Walgreens has been ordered held without bond.

WLS-TV reports that Louis Hicks appeared Friday in court on a murder charge. The 33-year-old Hicks also is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office says Sircie Varnado died of a gunshot wound to the face in the June 13 shooting.

Police have said a store manager believed Varnado was shoplifting and called Hicks instead of police. Hicks lives near the store and worked as a security guard in the past.

Police say he pretended to be an officer during the confrontation with Varnado.

