Man killed, wife hurt in Tennessee stabbings; suspect sought

June 23, 2019 4:02 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee are searching for a Connecticut man accused in the fatal stabbing of a Nashville man and the wounding of his wife.

Metropolitan Nashville Police said in a news release that arrest warrants issued Saturday charge 34-year-old Peter Alexander Bohning of Kent, Connecticut, in Friday’s attack at the home of Donald and Leigh Ann Zirkle.

The statement says Donald Zirkle died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and his wife was seriously wounded.

Police say the couple was sitting on their back porch and did not know the attacker, who is believed to have fled in their gray Toyota Camry. A car with Connecticut license plates registered to Bohning was parked in the street with its rear doors open.

The statement says Bohning’s whereabouts are unknown.

