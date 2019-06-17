Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man pleads guilty to decapitating Montana casino patron

June 17, 2019 10:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — One of two men charged with decapitating a casino patron has pleaded guilty.

The Billings Gazette reports that 34-year-old Jeffery Glen Haverty pleaded guilty Monday.

Haverty and 32-year-old Donald Ray Cherry were both charged with deliberate homicide in the October 2017 death of 41-year-old Myron Wesley Knight.

Prosecutors and Haverty’s attorneys say they will seek 50 years in prison under a plea agreement.

Advertisement

Authorities say Knight asked a Billings casino employee to hold $120 in winnings before leaving with the men.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Police say Haverty robbed Knight of his remaining $6 and began decapitating him in a transient camp.

Authorities say Cherry took part in the decapitation after returning from a gas station.

Knight’s body was found three weeks later.

Cherry’s trial is scheduled to begin in July.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe led multinational airborne exercise

Today in History

1812: War of 1812 begins

Get our daily newsletter.