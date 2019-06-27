Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man suspected of shooting Illinois deputy appears in court

June 27, 2019 4:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting an Illinois sheriff’s deputy has been charged with first-degree murder and ordered held on $5 million bond.

Forty-two-year-old Nathan Woodring of Avon appeared Thursday in Fulton County Circuit Court.

He’s accused of killing 39-year-old Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum after Chisum responded Tuesday to a battery and disturbance call at a home in Avon in rural western Illinois. Woodring was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted more than 18 hours.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports a grand jury likely will hear the case. If Woodring is indicted, he would then return to court to enter a plea.

Advertisement

Visitation for Chisum will be Sunday at Cuba High School, with services there on Monday.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

___

Information from: Journal Star, http://pjstar.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.