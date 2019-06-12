Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Marshall expels convicted student facing 2 more rape charges

June 12, 2019 10:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University in West Virginia has expelled a student who was allowed to remain enrolled despite a conviction for a 2016 attack against a female schoolmate.

The college’s Wednesday announcement comes as 22-year-old Joseph Chase Hardin faces new sexual assault charges against two additional women.

Hardin was ordered to remain jailed Wednesday for violating probation on his earlier conviction. He was indicted and jailed last week on second-degree sexual assault charges for two alleged rapes in 2018.

Hardin ultimately entered a Kennedy plea to a lesser charge of battery in the 2016 case, allowing him to be convicted without admitting guilt.

Advertisement

The college says he’s being expelled now because he violated school rules on sexual misconduct.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|12 #ShiftHappens Conference
6|13 SolarWinds Tech Day | Fort Meade, MD
6|13 American Express® Summit for Success
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors participate in a repatriation of remains

Today in History

1971: New York Times begins publishing 'Pentagon Papers'

Get our daily newsletter.