Maryland to honor Capital Gazette shooting anniversary

June 20, 2019
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A memorial dedication, gun violence forum and moment of silence are among the events scheduled for the one-year anniversary of the attack on The Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland that killed five employees.

Police say a man with a history of harassing people at the paper shot and killed the journalists on June 28, 2018, in its Annapolis newsroom.

The Capital Gazette reports the attack will be formally remembered next week with a concert, the unveiling of a memorial garden, a forum on gun violence and a moment of silence. The events also coincide with Maryland’s first statewide observance of Freedom of the Press Day.

At 2:33 p.m. June 28 — the time the gunman entered the newsroom — Tribune properties across the country will take a moment of silence for the victims.

