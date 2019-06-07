Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Mississippi kangaroo found after 2 days ‘on the hop’

June 7, 2019 12:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A missing kangaroo has been found after two days “on the hop” along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Cody Breland and Gulfport police tell news outlets Jojo was found about 1 a.m. Friday in a Gulfport neighborhood.

Breland owns Wild Acres Wildlife Photography & Mobile Petting Zoo. He says he was showing animals to children on Wednesday morning when Jojo got scared by heavy rain and jumped away.

The kangaroo is now back home with big brother Mercury.

Advertisement

Breland wrote on Facebook that Jojo had the “vacation of his life” while volunteers, police and animal control officers looked for him.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

He plans to let admirers visit with Jojo on Saturday at a Gulfport restaurant.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.