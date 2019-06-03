Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Mississippi River spillway opening postponed to Sunday

June 3, 2019 3:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Plans to open a Mississippi River spillway in Louisiana have been put off a second time because the river continues to rise more slowly than expected.

Army Corps of Engineers spokesman Matt Roe said Monday that plans now call for the Morganza Spillway’s opening to begin Sunday, a week after the original announced date. It already had been put off once, to Thursday.

National Weather Service hydrologist David Welch says the Mississippi River’s crest is now expected to be about 6 inches (15 centimeters) lower than previously forecast.

The corps has said it wants to open the Morganza Spillway only when it becomes necessary.

Advertisement

Any opening this year would be the third time ever and the second time to control floodwaters.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Gulf of Alaska

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.