Mom accused of abusing, imprisoning kids reaches plea deal

June 19, 2019 11:21 am
 
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — One of two Michigan parents accused of punishing their five children with whippings and confinement in a dark, locked bedroom described by one officer as a dungeon has pleaded guilty to child abuse.

The Lansing State Journal reports 29-year-old Sarah Conde cried quietly while admitting Tuesday that she denied dental care for her children. As part of a deal with prosecutors, additional child abuse and unlawful imprisonment charges will be dropped.

She’s expected to get at least 29-43 months in prison when sentenced July 17.

Sarah and Yenier Conde were charged last year . The abuse allegedly occurred over several years and was discovered in 2017 in Lansing. They’ve lost custody of the children.

Thirty-three-year-old Yenier Conde is awaiting a July 11 trial on charges including child abuse and unlawful imprisonment.

___

Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com

