Mother arrested amid dayslong search for Virginia toddler

June 29, 2019 5:11 am
 
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have arrested the mother of a missing 2-year-old boy who authorities now believe is dead.

Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult told news outlets at a Friday night conference that specific charges against 34-year-old Julia L. Tomlin are pending, and the search for Noah Tomlin is intensifying. Noah was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday, and his mother reported him missing at 11 a.m. that day.

Police say they don’t have specific information pointing to a landfill around 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Noah’s home, but have spent the last few days searching it based on past experience. The FBI is assisting.

Sult said the city’s Child Protective Services department is working to make sure Julia Tomlin’s other children are safe. It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.

