Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Murder conviction overturned: North Carolina man released

June 11, 2019 6:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who received a life sentence for murder in 2011 is no longer behind bars.

News outlets report 51-year-old Mark Carver left the Gaston County Jail on Tuesday.

A Superior Court judge last week overturned Carver’s conviction for the 2008 slaying of a 20-year-old student at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, citing ineffective assistance by Carver’s trial attorneys and questions about DNA evidence.

Carver testified at a hearing in April that he didn’t kill Ira Yarmolenko, the woman whose body was found on the banks of the Catawba River.

Advertisement

Carver must wear an ankle monitor while he’s out of jail.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Gaston County District Attorney Locke Bell says he plans to appeal the judge’s decision. Carver would get a new trial if the DA’s appeal fails.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.