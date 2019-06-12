Listen Live Sports

New Jersey town mourns West Point cadet killed in accident

June 12, 2019
 
WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Family and friends are mourning a West Point cadet who was killed in a training accident as an inspiration to all.

They gathered Tuesday night in a gymnasium at West Orange High School to remember 22-year-old Christopher Morgan.

A single light shined on a wrestling mat, where Morgan’s shoes and headgear were placed. The law and legal studies major in the Class of 2020 was a recruited athlete.

Brig. Gen. Jemal Beale told the 1,000 mourners Morgan was a bright light to everyone around.

Morgan’s younger brother, Colin, will soon enter West Point. He said “I’ll finish what you started.”

West Point officials have said Morgan died last week when a tactical vehicle carrying cadets overturned in wooded terrain. Nineteen cadets and two soldiers operating the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

