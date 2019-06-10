Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Newly hatched Andean condor chick dies in Pittsburgh aviary

June 10, 2019 4:36 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The first Andean condor chick to be hatched at a bird zoo in Pittsburgh since 2007 is dead, a few days after it hatched.

The National Aviary said Monday the male condor, Lurch, had been seen removing the chick from the nest on Sunday, two days after it hatched.

Andean condors are the world’s largest flying birds, with wingspans of about 10 feet (3 meters). They typically lay one egg a year.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review says the female condor, Lianni, has produced four previous chicks, and three were released into the wild.

