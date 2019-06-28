Listen Live Sports

Nurse, pilot killed in medical helicopter crash in Minnesota

June 28, 2019 8:09 am
 
BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — A nurse and a pilot are dead and a crew member injured after a medical helicopter crash at a regional airport in Minnesota.

North Memorial Health says no patients were on board when the crash happened about 1 a.m. Friday at the Brainerd airport.

The injured crew member was taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd. The crew member’s condition was not given.

North Memorial Health says the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.

