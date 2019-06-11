Listen Live Sports

October trial set in Michigan school stabbing of rival

June 11, 2019
 
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — An October trial is scheduled for a young woman accused of fatally stabbing a classmate at their Detroit-area school in an alleged dispute over a boy.

The Macomb Daily reports Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Kathryn Viviano on Monday set the Oct. 22 trial date for 18-year-old Tanaya Lewis. She’s charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of 16-year-old Danyna Gibson in a classroom at Warren Fitzgerald High School last September.

Investigators say the attack occurred in front of a teacher and about 20 students, and that Lewis was laughing as she chased Gibson and stabbed her in the chest and back.

Lewis, who was 17 at the time of the attack, was found competent to stand trial in December. She’s being held without bond.

Information from: The Macomb Daily

