Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Bond set for off-duty Chicago officer charged in fatal crash

June 11, 2019 5:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — A 24-year-old Chicago police officer has been charged with reckless homicide and other crimes after authorities say he crashed his personal car into a restaurant while off duty.

Investigators say Terrance Finley’s car jumped a curb early Sunday and plowed into Tony’s Philly Steak on Chicago’s South Side, killing a 35-year-old woman and injuring another. Restaurant owner Tawfik Damra says the scene “looked like an earthquake.”

Police say Finley’s blood-alcohol level was over the legal limit. He appeared in court Tuesday, where bond was set at $40,000. After the hearing, defense attorney Timothy Grace said his client was “mortified” by Reed’s death.

Damra says many more customers had left the restaurant just two minutes before the crash.

Advertisement

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says Finley will be treated “just like anybody else” who’s accused of a crime.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.