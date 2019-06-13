Listen Live Sports

Officials: 5-year-old shoots toddler in head, uncle charged

June 13, 2019 7:57 pm
 
GRAY, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old shot a 2-year-old sibling at a Georgia home while playing with a gun and now the children’s uncle has been charged.

News outlets report the children found the gun in the home Wednesday and were playing with it when it discharged. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says the 2-year-old was shot in the head and is in critical condition.

Authorities charged 18-year-old Darius Johnson with reckless conduct and theft.

Jones County Sheriff’s Captain Jimmy Black says the gun was stolen during a burglary about two weeks ago.

Johnson lived at the same home as the children when the shooting occurred. Sheriff Butch Reece says the gun was left where the children could get it.

It wasn’t immediately known if Johnson has a lawyer who could comment.

