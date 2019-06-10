Officials: Man who dragged deputy with vehicle is shot, dies

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities are investigating the death of a man who was shot by a deputy being dragged by the man’s vehicle.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sullivan County sheriff’s deputies stopped 32-year-old Terry R. Frost, who had active warrants, in a sport utility vehicle being driven by another person Monday afternoon and ordered the driver to get out.

The release said Frost then jumped into the driver’s seat, and as one of the deputies tried to pull Frost out of the vehicle, Frost accelerated, dragging the deputy alongside.

The TBI said the deputy fired at Frost, hitting him, and the vehicle came to a stop next to a house. Frost died at a hospital, and the deputy was being treated at a hospital for his injuries. He wasn’t identified.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.