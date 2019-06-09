Listen Live Sports

Pilot, passenger injured in Oregon small airplane crash

June 9, 2019 2:16 am
 
MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say the pilot and a passenger were injured when a small plane crashed in an Oregon neighborhood following mechanical problems.

The Medford Mail Tribunereports the men aboard the private plane sustained minor injuries just before 2 p.m. Saturday when Medford police say the aircraft crashed into a tree in the yard of a Whittle Avenue home.

A police release says the plane had just taken off from Rogue Valley International Airport in Medford.

The Mail Tribune says witnesses saw the pilot and the passenger bloodied but walking before they were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Their identities haven’t been released.

Police say no one on the ground was injured. The release identifies the plane as a single-engine 1947 Beechcraft Bonanza.

