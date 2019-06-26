Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Gunman kills 2 at California car dealer, kills himself

June 26, 2019 11:15 am
 
1 min read
Share       

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (AP) — A man who had just been fired from a Northern California Ford dealership shot and killed two employees and then killed himself, police and witnesses said.

Police called to the Ford Store Morgan Hill Tuesday evening found a man dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot on the ground near the store’s service bays.

“In his hand was a firearm, a handgun,” police Sgt. Bill Norman told reporters in Morgan Hill, near San Jose in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Employees directed officers inside a building where they found two other men who had been shot and killed at the scene.

Advertisement

Police did not immediately identify the gunman or the victims.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Doug MacGlashan, who was working in the parts department, told KRON-TV that the gunman had just been fired from his job.

The service and parts director “had just fired a parts rep that he had said he was going to fire earlier in the day. And I guess the parts rep went outside, got a gun, went into the service and parts director’s office and shot him,” MacGlashan said.

The man also killed the parts manager, he said.

Video and photos showed police cars from several agencies swarming the dealership and employees hugging each other as they left the property.

___

Jablon reported from Los Angeles.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National PTSD Awareness Day

Today in History

1991: Thurgood Marshall announces retirement from Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.