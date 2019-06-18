Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Video shows suspect in bus shooting was not gunman

June 18, 2019 4:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police have released from custody a man suspected of shooting three passengers on a city bus after determining he wasn’t the gunman.

Officers had taken the 35-year-old man into custody after witnesses said he was possibly the gunman who fired several shots at the bus just after getting off on Monday on the city’s South Side. But police spokesman Anthony Spicuzza says the bus surveillance video showed he wasn’t the shooter.

An 18-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, but his condition stabilized. An 18-year-old woman was treated for a wound to the underarm, and a bullet grazed a 59-year-old man.

Police initially said the shooting stemmed from a quarrel but later said they didn’t know the motive.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army vet to become first living Iraq war Medal of Honor recipient

Today in History

1934: Federal Communications Commission created

Get our daily newsletter.