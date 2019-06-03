Listen Live Sports

Police arrest naked intruder at Southern California home

June 3, 2019 12:03 pm
 
CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman says she and her twin daughters were terrorized by a man who stripped out of his clothes and wielded a hammer he took from her garage after breaking into their home.

Rachel Bollin tells KABC-TV she ran into her 7-year-old daughters’ bedroom after she heard the man shatter the sliding glass door of her Corona home early Saturday.

Bollin says she locked the door and called 911 as the intruder walked upstairs.

The man banged on the door and then entered another bedroom where he smashed walls.

Bollin says she thought they were going to be killed.

Police arrived and arrested the 43-year-old man on burglary charges.

Police say the man was under the influence of drugs when he broke into the home.

___

This story corrects day of incident to Saturday.

___

Information from: KABC-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/kabc/

