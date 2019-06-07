Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Baltimore officer wrongfully chased, arrested critic

June 7, 2019 8:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a 24-year Baltimore police veteran wrongfully chased down and arrested a man who criticized the officer’s behavior.

The Baltimore Sun reports 49-year-old Sgt. Ethan Newberg has been charged with assault, false imprisonment and misconduct. The newspaper quotes police Commissioner Michael Harrison as saying that body camera video disproved Newberg’s account of the arrest.

Video shows the officer making an arrest when a bystander approaches and tells Newberg he shouldn’t have placed the suspect on the wet ground.

Harrison says the bystander then calmly walks away but is chased down by Newberg and a second officer, who tackles and handcuffs the man. Newberg said the bystander was “combative and aggressive.”

Advertisement

Newberg was paid $243,000 last fiscal year, making him the second highest-paid city employee. He’s been suspended without pay.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.