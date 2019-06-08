Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Deputy filmed sex act involving mother, baby

June 8, 2019 4:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. GABRIEL, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana sheriff’s deputy filmed a mother performing a sex act on her 1-year-old boy.

News outlets report St. Gabriel Police arrested Shaderick Jones on Friday on multiple charges including principal to first-degree rape.

The boy’s mother was arrested Saturday on a charge of first-degree rape and incest. According to WAFB-TV, she told investigators she was coerced into performing the sex act because Jones had a traffic arrest warrant against her.

Jones had worked for the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office since 2015. He was fired after his arrest.

Advertisement

It’s unknown if Jones has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Sheriff Brett Stassi says someone showed police footage of the incident, which is believed to have occurred early Thursday. He described what he’d seen as “sick.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Green Bay sails in formation with Japanese ship

Today in History

1953: President Eisenhower rejects calls for US 'isolationism'

Get our daily newsletter.